Southeast Bank launches Tijarah Islamic Visa Signature Credit Card

Designed to cater to diverse financial needs while adhering to Shariah-compliant principles, this exclusive card offers a range of benefits tailored for customers seeking interest-free, ethical financial solutions

Update : 10 Aug 2025, 06:49 PM

Southeast Bank PLC, in partnership with Visa, has launched the Tijarah Islamic Visa Signature Credit Card, an innovative financial product under the Bank's Tijarah Islamic Banking segment.

Designed to cater to diverse financial needs while adhering to Shariah-compliant principles, this exclusive card offers a range of benefits tailored for customers seeking interest-free, ethical financial solutions.

The Tijarah Islamic Visa Signature Credit Card ensures compliance with Islamic financial principles by not charging any interest.

Instead, it applies a modest tiered Monthly Maintenance Fee (MMF) to the outstanding transaction amount after the payment due date. 

Cardholders will also benefit from a unique rewards program.

For every Tk100 spent, they earn 1 Mukafa (Membership Reward Point).

At the end of each calendar year, the accumulated points are redeemed at the rate of Tk500 per Mukafa 5000, with the redeemed amount donated to unprivileged individuals as Sadakah.

Cardholders will receive certificates acknowledging their contributions.

The Tijarah Islamic Visa Signature Credit Card offers unparalleled convenience and privileges, including: enjoy the convenience of exclusive pick & drop service, access to over 1,500 international airport lounges through the Visa LoungeKey program, domestic and international lounge access for added comfort during travel, exclusive features such as EMI Pay, Buy One Get One Free offers, and Takaful (Insurance Coverage) for enhanced cardholder benefits, cashback benefits: year-round cashback opportunities on shopping, enhancing savings for cardholders.

The card was officially unveiled at a grand launch event attended by Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank PLC, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Visa in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. 

Senior officials, including Mohammed Rashedul Amin, deputy managing director of Southeast Bank PLC, were also present, alongside senior representatives from Southeast Bank PLC. and Visa. 

This collaboration underscores Southeast Bank’s commitment to providing ethical, innovative, and customer-centric financial solutions while adhering to the principles of Shariah-based Islamic banking.

