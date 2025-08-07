SCB appoints Faria Kabir as head of Corporate Coverage CIB

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has appointed Faria Kabir as Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking (CCIB), Bangladesh.

With this appointment, Faria will also become a core member of the Bank’s Country Management Team (CMT) in Bangladesh, elevating the representation of female senior leadership to above 30% at Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

Faria brings with her over 26 years of experience in corporate banking, spanning multiple roles across client coverage, relationship management, and origination.

She began her career as a management trainee at American Express Bank, Bangladesh, and has since held several key leadership roles.

Since joining Standard Chartered in 2005, Faria has been instrumental in closing several first-of-their-kind, landmark transactions for the franchise.

Beyond her client-facing responsibilities, Faria has contributed meaningfully to the Bank’s people agenda.

She currently serves as the Chairperson of the Complaint Committee in Bangladesh and plays a key role in driving the Bank’s initiatives to address workplace harassment issues.

Faria is also a member of the bank’s trustee board responsible for managing the retirement fund.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: “Faria’s appointment reflects the strength of our internal leadership talent. Her proven track record in building strategic, long-term client partnerships, combined with her collaborative and people-centric leadership style, will be key in advancing our ambitions in Bangladesh and beyond. At Standard Chartered, we believe our diversity strengthens us, and I am both confident and excited about the future of our Corporate Coverage team under her leadership as they continue to scale new heights in delivering excellence for our clients.”

Faria holds an MBA from Monash University, along with both graduate and postgraduate degrees from the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.

She is married with one daughter and enjoys gardening in her spare time.