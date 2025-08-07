Brac Bank wins 6 awards at Visa Leadership Conclave 2025

Brac Bank has achieved an exceptional milestone by winning a record six awards at the Visa Leadership Conclave 2025.

The recognition highlights the bank’s outstanding performance across card issuing, acquiring, and value-added service categories.

The bank has secured awards in Excellence in Visa Cross-Border Debit, Excellence in Product Innovation – Cross-Border Medical Debit Card, Excellence in Value Proposition in an Affluent Card, Excellence in Visa E-commerce Business (Issuing), Excellence in Visa POS Acquiring Business and Excellence in Visa E-commerce Acquiring Business.

With these six awards, Brac Bank emerged as the most awarded institution of this year’s conclave, reinforcing its leadership in digital payments, innovation, and cross-border transaction capabilities.

The event celebrated banks, mobile financial service providers, and merchants who have made significant contributions to advancing Bangladesh’s digital payments ecosystem.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, managing director & CEO (current charge) of Brac Bank; Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director & head of retail banking of Brac Bank, were present at a ceremony held at Sheraton Dhaka on August 4.

Also present were Visa’s Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, India and South Asia; Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan; and Ramakrishnan Gopalan, head of product for India and South Asia.

Brac Bank is a market leader in card issuance, e-commerce, and acquiring services in Bangladesh, with a growing customer base and strong nationwide presence.

Commenting on the achievement, Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director & head of retail banking, Brac Bank, said: “This prestigious recognition from Visa across multiple categories for consecutive years affirms our strength in card issuance and acquiring, and underscores our commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions.”

“Our unique card propositions and robust acquiring network continue to earn customer trust and enhance our market position. As a customer-centric institution, we remain dedicated to offering innovative and relevant financial solutions to meet evolving customer needs. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for their continued trust, which has made this international recognition possible,” he added.