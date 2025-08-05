AB Bank holds 43rd AGM

The 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AB Bank PLC was held on Tuesday.

Kaiser A Chowdhury, chairman of the board of AB Bank, presided over the meeting.

The board of directors, managing director and CEO of the bank Syed Mizanur Rahman, and a large number of shareholders participated in the meeting.

In the AGM, Shajir Ahmed was re-elected as director and Dr. Nasima A. Rahman’s appointment was approved as independent director of the bank.

The meeting adopted the Directors’ Report and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 2024.

The shareholders appointed M.M Rahman & Co., Chartered Accountants, as statutory auditor and SF Ahmed & Co., Chartered Accountants, as corporate governance compliance auditor of the bank for the year 2025.

As the first private sector Bank AB completed its 43rd year of journey.

On this auspicious occasion, the bank expressed its deep gratitude to the regulators, depositors, shareholders, and sponsors.