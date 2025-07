AB Bank PLC recently conducted a training session titled “AML & CFT Awareness Program” at the bank’s head office.

The session was conducted by Md Mofizur Rahman Khan Chowdhury, director, BFIU, and Sazzad Hossain, additional director, BFIU of Bangladesh Bank.

The event was attended by Kaiser A Chowdhury, chairman of AB Bank PLC, and all the members of the board of directors along with Syed Mizanur Rahman, managing director & CEO, and senior management officials of the bank.