Dhaka Tribune
Southeast Bank unveils 11 agent banking outlets

The outlets were unveiled at the rural and semi-urban areas at Bogura, Tangail, Gazipur, Rajbari, Faridpur, Satkhira, Khulna & Feni

Update : 30 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM

Southeast Bank PLC. formally launched 11 agent banking outlets - “Shagotom” to facilitate the unbanked people across the country.

The outlets were unveiled at the rural and semi-urban areas at Bogura, Tangail, Gazipur, Rajbari, Faridpur, Satkhira, Khulna & Feni.

Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country. 

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank PLC, virtually inaugurated formal operation of the 11 agent banking outlets.

Other officials of the bank and proprietors of the agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony. 

Southeast Bank Agent Banking, branded as “Shagotom,” offers a comprehensive range of modern and technology-driven Conventional and ‘Tijarah’-Islamic Banking services.

At Southeast Bank Agent Banking outlets, customers can enjoy a variety of facilities, including accounting opening (savings/current); Cash Deposit/Withdrawal; Fund transfer facility; Cash transfer through BEFTN, RTGS at any Bank account; receiving Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking facilities.

Additionally, customers can access essential banking services 24/7 through Recycler ATMs available at the Agent Banking outlets.

