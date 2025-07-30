Islami Bank holds half-yearly Biz Dev Conference in Khulna, Jessore zones

Khulna Zone and Jessore Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized half-yearly Business Development Conference at the Khulna Zonal Office Conference Hall recently.

Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing director of the bank, addressed the conference as the chief guest.

Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, deputy managing director of the bank addressed as special guest.

Md Shafiul Azam, head of Jessore Zone presided over the conference while Muhammad Qamrul Bari Imami, head of Khulna Zone thanked the audience.

Head of branches under the zones, executives and officials attended the conference.