Md Ataur Rahman join Bank Asia as independent director

Md Ataur Rahman has recently joined Bank Asia PLC as an independent director.

Rahman brings with him a distinguished legacy of public service, having commenced his career in the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration Cadre) in 1983 and retiring in 2014 as a secretary to the Government.

Over the course of his accomplished career, he held several high-ranking positions across pivotal ministries and institutions.

Notably, he served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the Economic Relations Division, and the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

He also served as Director General of the Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD) and as Chairman of the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation.

In addition, Rahman chaired several major state-owned enterprises, including three publicly listed entities—Atlas Bangladesh Limited, Eastern Cables Limited, and National Tubes Limited—as well as three fully state-owned companies: Chittagong Dry Dock Limited, Pragati Industries Limited, and Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited.

Rahman holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Rajshahi and an M.Phil. from the Bangladesh University of Professionals.

He has enriched his expertise through participation in numerous training programs, seminars, and advanced courses both in Bangladesh and abroad, reflecting a lifelong commitment to learning and leadership.