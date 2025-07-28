Monday, July 28, 2025

NRB Bank relocates its principal branch

Iqbal Ahmed, chairman of the bank, formally inaugurated the newly shifted branch at a ceremony held at branch premises on Sunday

Update : 28 Jul 2025, 04:47 PM

NRB Bank’s Principal Branch has been shifted to new location at bti landmark, 16 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka with a renewed customer centric commitment supported with state-of-the-art technology.

Iqbal Ahmed, chairman of the bank, formally inaugurated the newly shifted branch at a ceremony held at branch premises on Sunday.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman, executive committee, AKM Mizanur Rahman, chairman audit committee, Shaikh Md. Salim, chairman, chairman, risk management committee, independent directors Ferdous Ara Begum & SK Matiur, Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director & CEO and bank’s former adviser Iqbal U Ahmed along with deputy managing directors & senior management team were also present on the occasion.

