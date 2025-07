AB Bank PLC handed over two battery-operated vehicles to Islamic University of Technology (IUT) for providing transportation support of its teachers, students and staffs.

ZM Babar Khan, additional managing director of AB Bank, handed over keys to Prof Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, vice chancellor of IUT.

The ceremony was also attended by Shawkat Aziz, chief business officer of the bank, Mwebesa Umar, registrar of IUT along with other senior officials of both of the organizations.