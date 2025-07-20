Euromoney ranks HSBC Bangladesh as best bank in 2 categories

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) has been recognized with two accolades in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, being named Best Bank for Sustainable Finance and Best Bank for Large Corporates in Bangladesh.

Euromoney has also named HSBC as the World’s Best Bank for Large Corporates and Public Sector Clients and Asia’s Best Bank for Large Corporates.

HSBC in China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and UK markets are also amongst the Euromoney award winners in different categories.

These accolades and achievements reflect HSBC’s strong international connectivity and expertise globally.

It’s also a reflection of HSBC’s continued leadership in delivering best-in-class financial solutions and strategic support to clients across key sectors.

With a global network spanning more than 58 countries and territories, HSBC enables businesses in Bangladesh to grow locally and expand internationally, acting as a trusted partner in their transformation journeys.

The Best Bank for Large Corporates award underscores HSBC’s strength in serving Bangladesh’s leading businesses with integrated banking solutions that support growth, investment and cross-border expansion.

The Best Bank for Sustainable Finance recognition highlights the bank’s pivotal role in advancing the country’s sustainable agenda though innovative financing models and long-term partnerships with clients.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh stated: “At HSBC, our core purpose is to unlock a world of opportunities, empowering our customers to grow at every stage of their journey. These recognitions are powerful testaments, not only to our leadership in international connectivity and innovation, but also to the heartfelt trust and strong partnerships we have built with our customers. We are profoundly honored by this recognition, which we believe will serve as a powerful encouragement, driving us to accelerate our progress and consistently deliver exceptional solutions and service excellence.”