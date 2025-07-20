Euromoney awards Prime Bank ‘Best Bank for ESG 2025’

Prime Bank PLC has been named “Best Bank for ESG 2025” in Bangladesh by the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

This marks the third consecutive year that Prime Bank has earned the top ESG accolade, underscoring its unwavering commitment to sustainable, ethical, and governance best practices.

Euromoney, an authoritative benchmark in global banking, evaluates institutions across nearly 100 countries each July. The “Best Bank for ESG” award honors outstanding leadership in embedding environmental, social, and governance principles into every aspect of banking operation.

By securing this title for the third year in a row, Prime Bank affirms its role as a pioneer of sustainable banking in Bangladesh.

The consecutive wins underscore sustained excellence and progressive advancement in ESG performance.

The award serves as a testament for Prime Bank’s strong ESG governance on implementing transparent policies and accountability frameworks that meet international best practices, robust green financing for expanding a portfolio of sustainable loans and energy-transition projects across Bangladesh and Inclusive, socially responsible programs which support community development, small business financing, and financial literacy initiatives for underserved populations.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized by Euromoney once again,” said Hassan O Rashid, CEO of Prime Bank.

“This award reflects our deep-rooted commitment to sustainable finance, community impact, and governance excellence. We thank our dedicated team, partners, and customers who join us on this journey to build a greener, more inclusive future.”