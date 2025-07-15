Wednesday, July 16, 2025

UCB partners with NPA for Universal Pension Scheme

This is the beginning of Bangladesh’s pension schemes 

Update : 15 Jul 2025, 08:07 PM

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA), marking a significant step toward expanding the accessibility and efficiency of the Universal Pension Scheme (UPS) in Bangladesh.

Under this strategic partnership, UCB will act as a banking service provider for the scheme, enabling seamless collection of pension instalments through a comprehensive network of secure banking channels. 

These include UCB’s own exchange house, partner exchange houses, branches, sub-branches, agent banking outlets, retail and corporate internet banking platforms, and other authorized channels.

 Md. Mahiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, and Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, formally signed the MoU.

Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, finance division secretary, and senior officials from both organizations honored the signing ceremony. 

This collaboration underscores UCB’s commitment to supporting national financial inclusion efforts and enhancing pension accessibility for citizens at home and abroad.

