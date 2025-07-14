Al-Arafah Islami Bank begins training for SME entrepreneur development

Al-Arafah Islami Bank has organized a month-long special training workshop to promote sustainable development of entrepreneurs and the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector.

The workshop is being held at the Bangladesh Rural Development Academy (BARD) in Comilla with the overall support from the Sustainable Inclusive Credit Project (SICIP) under the Ministry of Finance and the SME Special Program Department (SMESPD) of Bangladesh Bank.

Director of SMESPD of Bangladesh Bank Naushad Mostafa inaugurated the training program as the chief guest on Monday.

Managing Director (CC) of the Bank Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan presided over the program.

Naushad Mostafa said: "By creating new entrepreneurs, the country's economy will be strengthened, employment will increase and the overall development of the country will accelerate. This training is a practical foundation for creating entrepreneurs."

Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan said: “Al-Arafah Islami Bank is not just a financial institution. We want to ensure the self-reliance of the country by creating entrepreneurs. We will support these entrepreneurs by providing training as well as financial support and advice.”

Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank and SICIP Project Director Md. Nazrul Islam said: “Creating entrepreneurs and economic progress through the joint efforts of the government and banks is the need of the hour. The revival of the SME sector is possible through the implementation of these training programs under the SICIP project.”

In addition, Bangladesh Bank Joint Director Md. Ayub Ali, BARD Director Abdullah Al-Mamun, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training Institute (AIBTI) Principal Md. Abdur Rahim Duari, Course Coordinator Saif Mohammad Zulkar Nain and senior officials were present at the workshop.

A total of 25 new and interested entrepreneurs from Comilla region are participating in this workshop.

The training provides theoretical and practical education to the participants on business concepts, management, marketing, financial planning, ethics and entrepreneurial attitude.

After the training, Al-Arafah Islami Bank will provide project-based finance and business initiative support and advice to the participants.