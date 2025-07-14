Mercantile Bank holds foundation training for MTOs

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organized a foundation training for 14th batch management trainee officer (MTO) at its premises.

Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the monthlong training program on Sunday.

A total number of 24 officers participated at the training program.

Mati Ul Hasan in his inaugural speech advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines and be proactive in providing excellent customer service to customers of the bank.

The senior management team of the bank was also present at the inaugural program.

The inaugural program was moderated by Javed Tariq, principal of the training institute.