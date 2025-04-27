Global Islami Bank relocates its Adhnagar Branch

Global Islami Bank formally relocates its Adhunagar Branch to ‘Iconic Tower’, Lohagar Main Road, Lohagara, Chittagong from the previous location ‘Islamia Plaza’, North Horina Ghatiapara, Adhunagar, Lohagar, Chittagong on Sunday.

Mohammed Akther Hossain, Head of Zonal Office Chittagong inaugurated the operation of the branch as the chief guest.

Setar Uddin Ahmed, Principal, Alhaj Mostafizur Rahman College, Mohammad Nurul Absar, Manager, Grameed Bank, Lohagara Branch, officials from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide shari’ah based islami banking service to the customers around the country to provide “Banking with Faith” to its stakeholders.