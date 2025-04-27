Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Global Islami Bank relocates its Adhnagar Branch

Mohammed Akther Hossain, Head of Zonal Office Chittagong inaugurated the operation of the branch as the chief guest

Update : 27 Apr 2025, 05:51 PM

Global Islami Bank formally relocates its Adhunagar Branch to ‘Iconic Tower’, Lohagar Main Road, Lohagara, Chittagong from the previous location ‘Islamia Plaza’, North Horina Ghatiapara, Adhunagar, Lohagar, Chittagong on Sunday.

Mohammed Akther Hossain, Head of Zonal Office Chittagong inaugurated the operation of the branch as the chief guest. 

Setar Uddin Ahmed, Principal, Alhaj Mostafizur Rahman College, Mohammad Nurul Absar, Manager, Grameed Bank, Lohagara Branch, officials from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide shari’ah based islami banking service to the customers around the country to provide “Banking with Faith” to its stakeholders.

Read More

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

Pre-booking for Honor X8c begins with exchange offer

Southeast Bank hosts 60th board meeting of PDBL

Pubali Bank donates 1C to Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh

Islami Bank holds Shariah supervisory committee meeting

Bank Asia Securities Ltd holds 14th AGM

Latest News

Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x