Prime Bank, BFDS to make faster & hassle-free banking for freelancers

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) to empower the growing freelancer community in Bangladesh, at the bank's corporate office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The collaboration aims to provide specialized banking solutions for freelancers, ensuring a seamless and rewarding financial experience.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Tanjiba Rahman, chairman of BFDS, took part in signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organizations.

Ahmed Masudul Goni, senior vice president of Prime Bank; Jashim Uddin Joy, senior vice chairman of BFDS, and other senior officials from both organizations were also present.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank will introduce Prime Freelancer ERQ Account with free USD International Debit Card for first year, zero account maintenance fee and free internet banking for freelancers in Bangladesh.

The bank also offers an attractive interest rate along with a free first cheque book & debit card and complimentary life insurance coverage with its bundle BDT account.

Dedicated support will be available for BFDS members at selected Prime Bank branches located in IBB Dilkusha, Mirpur-1, Uttara, Rajshahi; IBB O R Nizam Road, Agrabad Branch and Sylhet branch where exclusive service desks will ensure prompt and priority banking services.

In addition, a dedicated IVR line has been set up within Prime Bank’s Contact Center to efficiently handle all banking and product-related queries specifically for BFDS members.