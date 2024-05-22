Thursday, May 23, 2024

Midland Bank, Zenith Islami Life sign Bancassurance deal

Midland Bank customers can avail all types of life and health insurance benefits of Zenith Life directly from the bank

Update : 22 May 2024, 02:55 PM

A Bancassurance agreement was signed between Midland Bank PLC and Zenith Islami Life Insurance Limited.

As a result, Midland Bank customers can avail all types of life and health insurance benefits of Zenith Life directly from the bank.

The agreement was signed on May 16 at Midland Bank's head office in Gulshan.

On behalf of Zenith Life, the company's CEO SM Nuruzzaman, and on behalf of Midland Bank, managing director and CEO of the bank Md Ahsan-uz Zaman signed the agreement.

Head of Retail Distribution Division and Chief Bancassurance Officer Md Rashed Akhtar, Bancassurance Manager Khondoker Imran Hossain of Midland Bank, and Abdur Rahman, company secretary, Md Shahadat Hossain, head of bancassurance, Anwar Hossain Sarkar, head of group insurance of Zenith Life, along with other officials of both the organizations were present at this time.

