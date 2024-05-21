Thursday, May 23, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
EBL now collecting Chinese visa fees

 The bank signs partnership deal with CIIC Service

Update : 21 May 2024, 11:52 PM

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has become the banking partners of CIIC Service BD Co Ltd, managing the Chinese visa application center in Bangladesh. 

The collaboration is set to enhance the visa application experience for Bangladeshi travelers, offering more convenience and efficiency.

Ahmed Shaheen, acting managing director of EBL, and Hong Haoyue, consul of the Chinese Embassy, launched the EBL- CIIC partnership at a ceremony held on Tuesday at the EBL head office in Gulshan.

Lai Jinxi, managing director of CIIC Service Bangladesh, and senior officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.

