Thursday, May 16, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Brac Bank celebrates Mother’s Day, welcomes co-workers' mothers to workplace

A total of 127 mothers responded to the bank’s invitation and visited their children’s workplace across the two head offices on May 15

Update : 16 May 2024, 05:58 PM

Brac Bank celebrated Mother’s Day 2024 with a special event, inviting the mothers of its co-workers to visit and mingle with their children at their workplace.

The event was held at the bank’s head offices at Anik and Sepal Towers in Dhaka.

The objective of this unique engagement was to show the mothers the environment their children work in and to thank them for the value their children are adding to Brac Bank’s progress. 

A total of 127 mothers responded to the bank’s invitation and visited their children’s workplace across the two head offices on May 15.

Chairperson of Brac Bank Meheriar M Hasan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the mothers for their invaluable contribution to the lives of their children, who are now key contributors to Brac Bank's success.

He encouraged them to visit the bank whenever they wished, emphasizing the importance of family support in the professional growth of co-workers.

Brac Bank’s managing director and CEO Selim RF Hussain also expressed his appreciation, stating: "It is because of your upbringing that BRAC Bank is now reaping the benefits of your meritorious children. Your role in their success is undeniable, and we are honoured to have you here today."

The senior management and other officials of Brac Bank were also present during the engagement, making the event even more special and interactive for the visiting mothers.

The engagement concluded with two separate cultural shows, adding a festive touch to the heartfelt occasion.

Read More

Walton unveils new product variants ahead of Eid

Meena Bazar now at Aftabnagar

BB rejects appeal to relax single borrower exposure limit

Deposits drop in Islamic banks, but loans surge

Govt sets $110bn export earnings for FY27

IPDC Finance holds virtual AGM

Latest News

Jailed Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan appears in top court by video link

PM calls for speeding up foreign-aided projects

Fakhrul: India making efforts to keep Bangladesh under control

Israel PM says no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Mango harvesting begins in Rajshahi

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x