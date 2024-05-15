Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Premier Bank opens booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director & CEO of the bank, inaugurated the booth as chief guest 

Update : 15 May 2024, 05:01 PM

The Premier Bank PLC inaugurated Hajj Booth at Hajj Camp, Ashkona, Dhaka for providing special services to Hajj pilgrims.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director & CEO of the bank, inaugurated the booth as chief guest on Wednesday.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director; SM Wali Ul Morshed, DMD & Mohakhali Branch manager; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP & head of brand marketing & communications, and Mohammad Ishrat Hossain Khan, EVP & head of Islamic banking, along with other officials of the bank and Hajj Office were present in the program.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director & CEO of the bank, stated: “Premier Bank has been providing forex as per govt approved quota and free passport endorsement service, distributing Hajj guide, Hajj card service and also providing information service through this Hajj Booth to Hajj pilgrims.

A prayer held by the grand imam of the Hajj Camp for the Hajj pilgrims' safety and health and for the bank's brighter future concluded the inauguration.

Umbrellas and bags were provided as gifts by Premier Bank to the Hajj pilgrims as well.

