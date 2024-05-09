Joyeeta Foundation, AB Bank to facilitate smart card scooty loan for women

Joyeeta Foundation inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AB Bank on ‘Smart card scooty loan project’.

Under this MoU, AB Bank will disburse loans to women with easy interest for procuring scooty under revolving capital support Fund of Joyeeta Foundation to the women entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurs’ samity registered with foundation.

Afroza Khan, managing director, Joyeeta Foundation and Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO, AB Bank, signed this MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.