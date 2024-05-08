Wednesday, May 08, 2024

UCB holds skill development training for agri-entrepreneurs in Barguna

A total of 185 agri-entrepreneurs took part in the event to know about modern agricultural practices

Update : 08 May 2024, 02:54 PM

Skills development training, organized by United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) under the agricultural support scheme titled ‘Bhoroshar Notun Janala’, was held at the RDF Auditorium in Barguna on May 7.

UCB PLC has been arranging such training in different districts for promising agri-entrepreneurs as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) project in accordance with the directive of the Bangladesh Bank.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, additional managing director and company secretary, UCB PLC, was present at the event as chief guest, with Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of BTV’s agriculture-based show ‘Mati O Manush’ and an agricultural analyst, as special guest.

Among other guests, Abu Md Jobaydul Alam, deputy director, Agriculture Extension Directorate, Barguna; Shahidul Alam, district livestock officer, Barguna; Md. Mohsin, district fisheries officer, and Md. Mostafizur Rahman, UAO, Barguna, were also present.

A total of 185 agri-entrepreneurs took part in the event to know about modern agricultural practices.

The speakers at the event talked about other issues such as business planning, marketing strategies and agricultural incentive support that would benefit the participants. 

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, AMD and company secretary, UCB PLC, said: “Complying with the directive of the central bank, UCB PLC has been carrying out massive activities including training programs for the agri-entrepreneurs in different districts to equip them with the right set of skills necessary to shine in the current landscape. We believe it will help them to make better decisions related to agricultural practices, which will ultimately help the country attain food security in the long run.”

Many initiatives including plantation of palm trees, training for agricultural entrepreneurs and distribution of agro-related smart devices such as the AI-driven ‘Aro Maas (MoreFish)’ device have already been taken under ‘Bhoroshar Notun Janala’ project. 

