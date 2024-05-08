Union Bank inaugurates Dhalapara sub branch

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Union Bank PLC, inaugurated the Dhalapara sub branch, Tangail as the chief guest through video conference from their head office.

Deputy Managing Directors of Union Bank Shafiuddin Ahmed, Md. Jahangir Alam, acting chairman of Ghatail Upazila Parishad Md. Arif Hossain, and chairman of Ghatail Dholapara Union Parishad Md. Shafiqul Islam Shafi were present as special guests.

Besides, senior officials of head office of the bank, and eminent locals of Tangail were present at the ceremony.

A Doa Mahfil was also organized on the occasion.