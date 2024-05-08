Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Union Bank inaugurates Dhalapara sub branch

A Doa Mahfil was also organized on the occasion

Update : 08 May 2024, 02:29 PM

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Union Bank PLC, inaugurated the Dhalapara sub branch, Tangail as the chief guest through video conference from their head office.

Deputy Managing Directors of Union Bank Shafiuddin Ahmed, Md. Jahangir Alam, acting chairman of Ghatail Upazila Parishad Md. Arif Hossain, and chairman of Ghatail Dholapara Union Parishad Md. Shafiqul Islam Shafi were present as special guests.

Besides, senior officials of head office of the bank, and eminent locals of Tangail were present at the ceremony.

A Doa Mahfil was also organized on the occasion.

