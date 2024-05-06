Monday, May 06, 2024

City Bank signs Bancassurance agreement with Reliance Insurance

City Bank customers can buy insurance products of Reliance Insurance directly from the bank under Bancassurance Guideline of BB and Idra

Update : 06 May 2024, 05:17 PM

City Bank has signed an agreement with Reliance Insurance Limited to commence the sale of non-life insurance policies under Bancassurance.

The signing ceremony was held recently at City Bank PLC Head Office.

This agreement will enable City Bank customers to buy insurance products of Reliance Insurance Limited directly from the bank under Bancassurance Guideline of Bangladesh Bank and IDRA.

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO of City Bank, and Md Khaled Mamun, CEO of Reliance Insurance Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & chief business officer, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & chief financial officer, Mahia Juned, AMD & chief operating officer, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, DMD & head of ICC, Kazi Azizur Rahman, DMD & chief information officer, Nurullah Chaudhury, DMD & head of corporate banking, Ashanur Rahman, chief economist & country business manager, Arup Haider, head of retail banking from City Bank, and Syed Qayem Hussain, SEVP, Ramzanul Quadar Billah, SVP of Reliance Insurance Limited, and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony. 

