Md Omar Faruk Khan joins NRB Bank as AMD

A graduate with a postgraduate degree from DU, he leverages over 37 years of success in the banking industry

Update : 06 May 2024, 04:03 PM

Md Omar Faruk Khan brings a depth of experience to NRB Bank Limited as their new additional managing director. 

A graduate with a postgraduate degree from the University of Dhaka, he leverages over 37 years of success in the banking industry.

His career began in 1986 at Islamic Bank Bangladesh Limited.

Throughout his tenure, Khan has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and a dedication to excellence.

He played a pivotal role in shaping the industry by implementing innovative ideas and turning them into practical solutions. 

His extensive knowledge encompasses various facets of banking, including international trade, investment, and general banking operations.

This well-rounded expertise positions him perfectly to make significant contributions to NRB Bank's future endeavours.

