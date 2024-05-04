Meghna Bank launches unit to support airlines companies

Meghna Bank launched a dedicated business unit to extend end to end banking support for Airlines companies.

The official inauguration of this specialized unit was held recently at Meghna Bank head office in presence of senior executives of top airlines Emirates, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, Thai Airways, China Eastern Airlines, and Kuwait Airways.

This event signified Meghna Bank's commitment towards the pivotal role for nurturing the mutually beneficial relationships with this industry.

Meghna Bank's managing director and CEO Kazi Ahsan Khalil, deputy managing director Kimiwa Saddat, senior officials from the bank and the major airlines companies were present at the event.

Meghna Bank's commitment towards service excellence, innovation and advanced solution is the key drive to propel its journey to become industry leader.

This initiative is one of the strategic moves towards next level journey of the bank.