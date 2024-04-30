City Bank signs Bancassurance agreement with Pioneer Insurance

City Bank has signed an agreement with Pioneer Insurance Company Limited to commence the sale of non-life insurance policies under Bancassurance.

The signing ceremony was held on Tuesday at City Bank head office.

City Bank will offer insurance policy to its customer, issued by Pioneer Insurance Company Limited under Bancassurance Guideline by Bangladesh Bank and Idra.

Mashrur Arefin, MD& CEO of City Bank, and Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, CEO of Pioneer Insurance Company Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & chief business officer; Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & chief financial officer; Kazi Azizur Rahman, DMD & chief information officer; Ashanur Rahman, chief economist & country business manager; NurullahChaudhury, DMD & head of corporate banking; Arup Haider, head of retail banking; Nishat Anwar, head of human resources and Subir Kumar Kundu, chief Bancassurance officer from City Bank, and SM Mizanur Rahman, deputy managing director & company secretary; SM JasimUddin, deputy managing director; Ruhie Das Karmaker, assistant managing director; M. Nazib Iqbal, executive vice president of Pioneer Insurance Company Limited, and other senior officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.