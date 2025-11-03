Banglalink’s MyBL Super App becomes top-rated telecom app in Bangladesh

Banglalink has achieved a major milestone as its MyBL Super App becomes the top-rated telecom app in Bangladesh, earning an impressive 4.7★ rating on the Google Play Store.

This recognition reflects the trust of millions of users who rely on MyBL for seamless connectivity, entertainment, digital payments, and a wide range of lifestyle services.

Originally launched as a simple self-care application, MyBL Super App has evolved into a comprehensive digital lifestyle platform that empowers users to manage their accounts, purchase packages, enjoy entertainment, make payments, and access exclusive offers and rewards, all within a single intuitive interface.

This transformation underscores Banglalink’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, driven by continuous user feedback, enhanced app stability, gamified engagement, and simplified digital journeys.

As part of its continued journey toward digital excellence, MyBL has introduced two AI-powered services designed to make customer interactions smarter and faster.

The AI-based Customer Support System enables users to get instant solutions and report issues seamlessly within the app, with transparent complaint tracking. Meanwhile, the AI Customer Care Chatbot provides real-time assistance, helping users with account information, offers, and troubleshooting, anytime, anywhere.

Together, these innovations mark a significant step toward Banglalink’s vision of delivering intelligent, self-service experiences that redefine convenience for millions of users.

Golam Kibria, chief digital officer of Banglalink, said: “This recognition reflects our deep commitment to customer-centric innovation and the trust our users place in us. Every feature we introduce and every improvement we make in MyBL come from listening closely to what our users need and expect. Through this continuous improvement, we aim to create a digital experience that is simple, intuitive, and meaningful, enabling customers to do more with greater ease. MyBL’s success reaffirms our belief that when innovation is guided by genuine customer insight, technology becomes an enabler of better, more connected lives.”

Recent updates to MyBL have introduced smarter personalization, improved performance, and engaging new features, making it an essential companion in the digital lives of its users.

This milestone marks another significant step forward in Banglalink’s digital journey, reinforcing its leadership in Bangladesh’s telecom sector and setting new standards for excellence in customer experience.