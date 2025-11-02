Sunday, November 02, 2025

Grameen Danone Foods launches Milk for School Program 2 in Sirajganj

The Milk for School Program is designed to tackle child malnutrition and economic challenges among rural women dairy farmers

Update : 02 Nov 2025, 04:26 PM

Grameen Danone Foods Limited, in collaboration with Heifer Korea and Heifer International Bangladesh, has inaugurated “Milk for School Program 2” program under its community nutrition initiative in Solonga Union of Ullapara Upazila, Sirajganj.

This new phase brings 7 additional schools, including Naimuri Government Primary School, under the program; reaching around 1,000 schoolchildren with free, nutritious dairy products.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key representatives from Grameen Danone Foods Ltd and Heifer International, including Dipesh Nag, managing director of Grameen Danone Foods Ltd; Surayya Siddiqua, sales and marketing director of Grameen Danone Foods Ltd; Haewon Lee, executive director of Heifer Korea; and Nurun Nahar, country director of Heifer International Bangladesh.

Abu Mohammad Saleh Hasnath, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Ullapara, Sirajganj, graced the occasion as chief guest, alongside local government officials and representatives.

The Milk for School Program is designed to tackle child malnutrition and economic challenges among rural women dairy farmers.

Under the program, women farmers supply milk to a Grameen Danone Milk Chilling Center in Ullapara, where it is processed into Shokti+ fortified yogurt at the company’s Bogra factory.

The yogurt is then distributed free of cost to schoolchildren, providing them with essential daily nutrition while ensuring a stable income for local women.

Dipesh Nag said: “With the support of Heifer Korea, the inclusion of seven additional schools will enable us to reach more children with proper nutrition while empowering more women dairy farmers to strengthen their livelihoods. Looking ahead, we hope to see greater collaboration from local authorities and partner organizations to expand this impact even further. This collective effort truly reflects our shared commitment to building a healthier, more resilient community—something we can all take pride in.”

Haewon Lee shared: “The Milk for School program is close to my heart. It reminds me of my childhood in Korea, where I received milk at school. Today, we’re bringing that same care to children in Bangladesh. This success belongs to our partners, the women farmers, and the local community.”

As Grameen Danone continues its mission to combat malnutrition and promote inclusive growth, the Milk for School program stands as a powerful example of how collective action can strengthen rural communities—one glass of milk, one cup of yogurt, and one child at a time.

