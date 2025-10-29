Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
bKash-Bigganchinta ‘Science Festival’ held in Sylhet, Khulna

Now, on October 31, the national phase of Science Festival will be held in Dhaka with the winning teams of science projects and quiz winners from the divisional level festival

Update : 29 Oct 2025, 03:22 PM

To encourage school students in developing interest and passion for science, bKash and Bigganchinta organized the regional phase of the ‘Science Festival’ in Sylhet and Khulna divisions.

Following Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Chattogram and Barishal phases, around 800 students from 52 schools participated in the festival in these two divisional cities.

This science festival turned festive with the students’ innovative and research-oriented project displays, quizzes, science discussions and question and answer sessions. 

With the events held in these two divisions, the regional phase of this year’s Science Festival has concluded.

Now, on October 31, the national phase of Science Festival will be held in Dhaka with the winning teams of science projects and quiz winners from the divisional level festival.

Among the participating students from across the country, the winners of the national level will be awarded.

Students from the two divisions showcased over 32 science-based projects in the science festival held at Scholarshome Majortila College in Sylhet and Saint Joseph’s High School in Khulna recently.

In the festivals, top 14 science projects by the young scientists were awarded in these two divisions. Besides, a total of 42 quiz winners were awarded in two categories. 

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Md Sajedul Karim, Principal of Scholarshome Majortila College Md Fayzul Haque, Professor of Department of Chemistry of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Khan, Professor of Department of Computer Science and Engineering Farhad Rabbi, Professor of Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Md Zakir Hossain were present at the inauguration of science festival in Sylhet.

In Khulna, Vice Chancellor of Khulna Agriculture University Najmul Alam, Headmaster of Saint Joseph’s High School Alfred Ranjit Mondal and Executive Editor of Bigganchinta Abul Bashar were present at the inauguration of the festival.

EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Humayun Kabir were present at both the occasions.

The events featured several engaging attractions, including interaction at the science stalls, a robotics exhibition, speeches from renowned authors, mathematicians and science speakers, question-and-answer session with students and prize giving ceremony.

