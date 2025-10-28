What to look out for when shopping for gold

Gold has long been one of Bangladesh’s most trusted symbols of wealth and security.

Whether bought as jewelry, investment bars, or digital holdings, it remains a timeless asset that protects value during uncertainty. Yet as prices rise and counterfeit risks grow, buyers must be careful and informed when shopping for gold — whether online or in stores.

Purity comes first

The most important factor in buying gold is its purity, measured in karats.

Pure gold is 24 karat, but jewelry is often made with 22K or 18K to make it more durable.

Always check for a valid hallmark or certification mark before purchasing.

In Bangladesh, genuine items carry certification from the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) or other recognized authorities. If no hallmark is visible, it’s better to walk away.

Check the price and making charges

Gold prices fluctuate daily based on international markets. Reputed shops and digital platforms publish their rates transparently, while smaller sellers may vary prices.

Ask for a detailed breakdown of the gold price, making charge, and VAT.

Making charges — often between 5% and 15% — can significantly affect the final cost.

Buy from trusted sources

Well-known jewelers, licensed dealers, and verified online apps are the safest options.

Avoid buying from unverified sellers, even if the price looks attractive.

Reputed jewelers issue receipts with all details: karat value, weight, and purity certificate. These records are essential for resale or exchange later.

Understand buy-back policies

Many customers focus only on purchase price, but resale value matters too.

Choose sellers who guarantee buy-back or exchange options at transparent rates.

Some even allow trade-ins for new designs, which helps protect your investment if gold prices rise.

Look out for hidden costs

Some outlets charge extra for polishing, design customization, or testing.

Always ask for a full cost list before finalizing payment. In online gold purchases, check for storage or delivery fees and verify that the platform offers insured storage if the gold is held on your behalf.

Finally, verify authenticity

Testing methods such as hallmark checking, density tests, and purity scanners can confirm genuine gold.

Reputed shops allow customers to witness the testing process for peace of mind.

As more people invest in gold — from wedding ornaments to digital grams — being informed is the best safeguard. With proper verification, transparency, and trusted sellers, shopping for gold can remain as safe and rewarding as ever.