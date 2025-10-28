Why DPS remains a popular savings tool in Bangladesh

Despite the rise of mobile wallets, mutual funds, and digital investment platforms, the traditional Deposit Pension Scheme (DPS) continues to be one of the most trusted savings tools in Bangladesh.

For millions of middle-class families, salaried workers, and small business owners, DPS remains a simple, disciplined way to build financial security over time.

A DPS works on an easy principle: a customer deposits a fixed amount every month for a set period — typically five to ten years — and receives a lump sum with interest at maturity.

What makes it appealing is predictability. There are no market fluctuations, hidden fees, or complex terms.

People know exactly how much they will get at the end of the term, which brings peace of mind in a time of economic uncertainty.

Bankers say that even with the rise of inflation and higher living costs, the number of new DPS accounts remains steady.

According to data from several leading private banks, DPS deposits are increasing gradually, as many savers prefer regular contributions over one-time investments.

“The main strength of DPS is discipline,” says a senior banker at a private commercial bank.

“It forces people to save a fixed amount every month, which they might otherwise spend.”

Financial experts also point to the emotional connection people have with DPS accounts.

For many, it is a family tradition — parents open them for children’s education or marriage, while young professionals use them to plan for a first home or future business.

This long-standing trust between the public and the banking system keeps DPS culturally relevant, even in the digital age.

Technology has made the process easier than ever. Almost all banks now allow online DPS opening and auto-debit payments through mobile banking apps.

Customers can check balances, receive maturity alerts, and even renew their schemes digitally. These upgrades have modernized DPS without changing its core reliability.

Economists note that small savings tools like DPS also play an important macroeconomic role.

They provide banks with a stable source of low-cost deposits, helping support lending and investment across the economy.

In a time when financial volatility is common, the humble DPS stands out as a steady, low-risk savings option that rewards consistency and trust — values that continue to resonate strongly with Bangladeshi savers.