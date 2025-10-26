Sunday, October 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Timor-Leste Honorary Consul in Bangladesh lauds Asean membership

Kutubuddin Ahmed believes Timor-Leste’s membership in Asean will amplify avenues for trade, investment, and collaboration across multiple sectors — particularly textiles, construction, infrastructure, and education

Update : 26 Oct 2025, 03:30 PM

Timor-Leste, Asia’s youngest nation, has officially joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as its 11th member, marking a historic step toward deeper regional cooperation and economic integration.

The formal accession was celebrated in Kuala Lumpur, where the Timor-Leste flag was raised alongside those of other Asean member states — symbolizing unity, inclusiveness, and a shared vision for regional progress.

For Bangladesh, Timor-Leste’s Asean membership opens new avenues for collaboration with one of Southeast Asia’s most promising emerging economies.

The growing bilateral relationship between Dhaka and Dili is expected to expand through trade, investment, and development cooperation.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, honorary consul of Timor-Leste in Dhaka, welcomed the news with optimism, emphasizing its broader significance for regional partnerships.

“Timor-Leste’s entry into ASEAN marks not only a victory for its people but also a new era of opportunity for countries like Bangladesh to strengthen their engagement with Southeast Asia,” said Ahmed.

“As Honorary Consul, I look forward to fostering closer economic and cultural ties between our two nations and helping position Bangladesh as a valuable partner in Timor-Leste’s growth story.”

Kutubuddin Ahmed, a leading industrialist and chairman of Envoy Textiles and the Sheltech Group, has been a strong advocate for building strategic economic bridges between Bangladesh and emerging Asian markets.

He believes Timor-Leste’s membership in Asean will amplify avenues for trade, investment, and collaboration across multiple sectors — particularly textiles, construction, infrastructure, and education.

Since his appointment as Honorary Consul, Kutubuddin Ahmed has worked to promote Bangladesh’s expertise in industrial development and sustainable manufacturing within Timor-Leste.

The new Asean framework, he said, provides an ideal platform for joint ventures and knowledge exchange.

