Africa Bangladesh Business Forum to host trade show, business summit in Ethiopia

To strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Bangladesh and African nations, the first-ever “Africa Bangladesh Trade Show and Business Summit 2025” is set to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from November 12–13, 2025.

The event will be held at the De Leopol Hotel, one of the capital’s premier venues.

The summit is being jointly organized by the Africa Bangladesh Business Forum (ABBF) and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ethiopia.

According to the organizers, the event aims to serve as a high-level platform for fostering greater engagement between policymakers, business leaders, and investors from both regions.

The primary objective of the summit is to connect Bangladeshi exporters, entrepreneurs, and investors with African businesses and industry stakeholders, thereby opening new trade and investment avenues.

Sectors expected to benefit include ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, information technology, light engineering, and leather goods — all of which have strong export potential in African markets.

A major highlight of the summit will be the official launch of Kingmansa.com, the first B2B digital marketplace connecting Bangladeshi exporters with buyers across all 54 African countries and beyond.

Developed by Kingmansa Solutions Inc. (Canada), the platform aims to make cross-border trade easier, faster, and more transparent by integrating digital payments, logistics, and compliance tools under one ecosystem.

The launch of Kingmansa.com will be declared during a special session of the summit, marking a transformative step toward digital trade integration between Africa and Bangladesh.

The initiative will complement ABBF’s mission by offering exporters and importers a trusted digital bridge for sustainable business expansion.

The two-day event will feature a business exhibition, investment forums, export agreement signings, and bilateral trade sessions designed to facilitate deeper cooperation.

Attendees will include senior government officials, business executives, investors, and representatives of international organizations from both regions.

Organizers have confirmed that participants will receive visa facilitation and protocol support, along with opportunities for business networking and market exploration across Africa.

The summit will also allow participants to establish new commercial partnerships and assess emerging investment opportunities.

Industry experts have described the initiative as a strategic step toward expanding Bangladesh’s trade footprint in Africa.

The summit — along with the launch of Kingmansa.com — is expected to contribute to export diversification, job creation, and foreign exchange growth for Bangladesh.

In turn, African countries are anticipated to gain access to high-quality and competitively priced Bangladeshi products, reinforcing mutual trade benefits.

Event Details:

Date: November 12–13, 2025

Venue: De Leopol Hotel, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Speaking on the occasion, the president of the Africa Bangladesh Business Forum (ABBF) said: “This summit marks a new chapter in the Bangladesh–Africa partnership. Our mission is to create a bridge between entrepreneurs from both regions, enabling them to explore and capitalize on emerging opportunities.”

A representative of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ethiopia added: “This event will open new markets for Bangladesh’s young entrepreneurs and exporters while further strengthening the economic cooperation between the two regions.”