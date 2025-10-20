Edotco Bangladesh installs country’s first FRP tower

Edotco Bangladesh, the country’s leading digital infrastructure company, has deployed Bangladesh’s first next-generation fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) tower in Gopalganj, marking a significant advance in the nation’s telecom infrastructure.

Designed to be lighter, more durable and more sustainable than conventional steel, the FRP structure enables faster rollout and improved long-term performance across diverse operating conditions.

Deployed in collaboration with HS Engineering and Technology Ltd, the tower combines high strength and corrosion resistance with streamlined installation.

Thanks to its substantially lower weight, transport and on-site erection can be completed in approximately five to six hours with minimal heavy machinery, reducing disruption to surrounding communities while speeding time-to-service.

“This FRP tower is more than an infrastructure milestone—it reflects our commitment to a sustainable, future-ready telecom ecosystem,” said Sunil Issac, country managing director, Edotco Bangladesh.

“By integrating innovative materials and greener deployment methods, we’re strengthening Bangladesh’s digital backbone with infrastructure that is efficient, durable and environmentally responsible.”

The tower’s composite construction resists rust, weathering and chemical exposure, preserving structural integrity in coastal, humid and industrial environments where steel typically deteriorates more rapidly.

Over its service life, the FRP design reduces maintenance requirements up to 40% by eliminating the need for repainting and anti-corrosion coatings, lowering lifecycle costs and environmental impact.

Its clean, contemporary profile also offers a more visually harmonious alternative to traditional lattice and monopole structures.

The introduction of FRP technology underscores Edotco’s focus on resilient, scalable and sustainable network solutions as data demand grows nationwide.

Building on this success, the company will continue to deploy the FRP tower in other parts of the country where it can function most efficiently in line with its specialized features.