Panna Group hosts ‘Charge-Up Carnival Dealer Meet 2025’

Panna Group, a leading name in the country's industrial and energy sectors, has successfully organized the "Panna Charge-Up Carnival Dealer Meet 2025."

The day-long event took place on Saturday at Heritage Resort in Narsingdi.

The program was inaugurated by chairman of Panna Group Md Lokman Hossain, as the chief guest.

Also present at the event were deputy managing director Md Arian Khan, senior general manager (marketing) AKM Mohibullah, group adviser Gopal Chandra Ghosh, Group COO SM Muzibul Alam, Foysal Hossen, brand & marketing, along with senior officials from the operations department, marketing executives, and dealer representatives from across the country.

The event featured a variety of segments throughout the day, including a warm welcome for the dealers, recitation from the Quran, rendition of the national anthem, special addresses, recognition awards for best dealers and top-performing sales personnel, and various entertainment activities.

Guests also enjoyed lunch, food stalls, cultural performances, a raffle draw, and special gifts.

In his speech, Lokman Hossain stated that over the past 45 years, Panna Group has built a strong business relationship with its dealer network based on mutual trust and cooperation.

"As part of this journey, Panna Battery Limited has been awarded the Superbrand Award for the fiscal year 2025–26, recognizing its brand strength, quality excellence, and market leadership," he also said.

He highlighted that Panna Group always prioritizes product quality, technological excellence, and customer satisfaction.

In the face of the growing energy and automotive market in the country, Panna Battery is working diligently to strengthen its position. New milestones in sales and market expansion are expected in the near future, Lokman Hossain added.