Anker Bangladesh, Contrivance hold grand partner meet

Anker Innovations, the world’s No.1 charging brand and a global leader in smart technology, hosted its Grand Dealer Meet & Product Showcase 2025 at the InterContinental Dhaka.

The event brought together Contrivance International’s key dealers and partners from across the country, marking another milestone in Anker’s commitment to developing and expanding the Bangladesh market.

As there is currently no other authorized distributor of Anker in Bangladesh besides Contrivance International, the company continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening Anker’s nationwide presence through strategic retail expansion, brand development, and customer trust-building initiatives.

The gathering served as a platform to deepen partnerships, exchange market insights, and introduce Anker’s latest product innovations across audio, charging, and smart accessories.

Guests had the opportunity to experience Anker’s newest technologies first-hand — reaffirming the brand’s reputation for quality, reliability, and design excellence.

The event also recognized the contribution of top-performing partners whose collaboration continues to strengthen Anker’s presence across Bangladesh.

Through these partnerships, Anker aims to build a sustainable growth ecosystem that benefits retailers, distributors, and consumers alike.

“Bangladesh is one of our key focus markets in South Asia,” said Uzair Latif, sales manager, South Asia Region, Anker.

“We are committed to working closely with our partners to expand access to Anker’s world-class technology and to develop a stronger, more connected market together.”

Addressing the dealers and partners, Yadil Alam, managing partner at Contrivance International, shared: “Anker is a very popular brand in Bangladesh today, entrusting customers with their incredible lineup of chargers, headphones, speakers, and more — and it was only possible because of the support from the dealers and partners of Contrivance and Anker.

Recently the market has been flooded with duplicate and refurbished products. We want to get this message out to our customers that they should buy authentic Anker products with 18 months official warranty provided by Contrivance which can be identified by the warranty sticker of Contrivance.

The event also featured an exciting announcement — the upcoming launch of the soundcore R60i NC, Anker’s next-generation noise-cancelling earbuds.

The model is expected to be officially available in Bangladesh by the end of this year, further expanding soundcore’s growing lineup of premium audio products.

With this event, Anker Bangladesh reaffirms its long-term vision to empower the country’s smart technology landscape — building partnerships founded on trust, innovation, and shared success.