Unlimited Steak Festival at InterContinental Dhaka

For the very first time, indulge in unlimited steaks at the iconic InterContinental Dhaka.

InterContinental Dhaka, in collaboration with Bengal Meat, presents Meats & Beats Unlimited — an exclusive festival celebrating premium steaks, vibrant live music, and the chic ambiance of The Amber Room.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday, graced by the presence of Lulzim Pllana, ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo, Haji Haris bin Haji Othman, high commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, Muhammad Wasif, deputy high commissioner of Pakistan, Mohammad Mozammal Hoque, company secretary, Bangladesh Services Ltd. and joint secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, AFM Asif, CEO, Bengal Meat, and Kaidul Arefin, representative, bKash, along with other distinguished partners and media representatives.

From InterContinental Dhaka, David O’Hanlon, general manager, Olivier Loreaux, director of food & beverage, Rezwan Maruf, director of sales & marketing, Saadman Salahuddin, director of marketing, Julean Sitol Botlero, executive chef, and other members of the hotel team were present.

This one-of-a-kind event, crafted especially for meat lovers, will run from October 16-25 at The Amber Room — the signature steakhouse of InterContinental Dhaka.

Guests can savour a variety of premium cuts including beef tenderloin, rib-eye, prime ribs, T-bone, brochette, and brisket, paired with an array of homemade sauces such as Hollandaise, Mushroom, Pepper, BBQ, and Chimichurri.

The lavish spread will also feature delightful sides like jacket potato, Yorkshire pudding, mashed potato, steamed vegetables, saffron rice, along with cold cuts, salads, soups, desserts, and fresh fruits.

To complement the feast, guests will be treated to live music performances every evening throughout the festival.

The Unlimited Steak Festival Dinner is priced at Tk6,500 net per person, with an exciting Buy One Get One (B1G1) offer available through selected bank cards and bKash payments.

Guests who do not avail card offers can instantly join IHG One Rewards to enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on Food & Beverage at InterContinental Dhaka and across IHG Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

For reservations, please call +8801713082283 and secure your table for this extraordinary culinary celebration.