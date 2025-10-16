Walton partners with Argentina national football team

Walton has partnered with the Argentina’s National Football Team as a regional official sponsor.

With the initiative, Walton has acquired all the branding rights of Argentina’s National Football Team in Bangladesh. From now on, star footballers like Leo Messi and Emiliano Martinez will be seen in various branding activities of Walton products.

In this regard, an agreement has been inked between Walton and Argentine Football Association (AFA). The agreement was signed for the next one year.

AFA made the announcement of this partnership with Walton on the official Facebook page of the Argentina national football team on Thursday, where Argentine star footballers were seen with Walton's state-of-the-art factory and various products.

Earlier, AFA also published Walton's name and logo, along with other sponsors on the official website.

Argentina will entertain football fans again in 2026 Fifa World Cup tournament set to be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026. In Bangladesh, there are huge fans of Argentina football team.

The partnership with the world cup football champion team has created great enthusiasm among the football lovers of Bangladesh.

Walton will be with Argentina team in the upcoming World Cup, which is very proud and emotional for Argentine football fans.

Walton’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Zoheb Ahmed said that there are immense enthusiasm and excitement among the football fans especially during the World Cup. This is the first time that a brand from Bangladesh has joined with the Argentine national team. This partnership will act as a bridge between Argentine football team and their fans in this region.

“Walton’s vision is to represent Bangladesh across the world as a leading global electronics brand. With this vision, Walton is moving ahead in the global market setting a target of expanding its brand business in over 100 nations. Already, Walton expanded its global brand business operations in more than 50 countries. We hoped that the partnership with the world cup champion Argentina football team will be a great milestone for Walton in further expansion of its global market in over 100 countries, marking Walton’s growing presence on the global stage.”