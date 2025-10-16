Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Maarya Rehman joins British Council in Bangladesh as deputy director

A strong believer in the British Council’s mission, Maarya is committed to connecting young people to meaningful opportunities and fostering long-lasting trust—an approach she sees as essential to addressing the global challenges of our time

Update : 16 Oct 2025, 04:11 PM

The British Council announced the appointment of Maarya Rehman as the Deputy Director in Bangladesh for the British Council in Bangladesh, marking a new chapter in its mission to support peace and prosperity by building educational and cultural ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

Maarya Rehman brings extensive leadership experience in culture, education, and youth engagement across South Asia.

Since joining the British Council in 2015, she has led key initiatives including the reopening of major library facilities in Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan, drawing on her sector expertise in public libraries from the UK.

She served as director libraries and outreach, area director Punjab, and deputy director Pakistan, leading strategic programs in one of the region’s most populous and influential provinces.

In October 2020, Maarya was appointed country director of the British Council in Sri Lanka.

She returned to Pakistan in 2023 as deputy director, and this October, she has taken up her current post as the deputy director of the British Council in Bangladesh.

A strong believer in the British Council’s mission, Maarya is committed to connecting young people to meaningful opportunities and fostering long-lasting trust—an approach she sees as essential to addressing the global challenges of our time.

In her new role, Maarya will oversee the design and delivery of the British Council’s Bangladesh programs across education, english, arts, and youth, building innovative partnerships and expanding opportunities for young people to connect with the UK and the wider world.

On her new appointment, Maarya said: “Bangladesh has a vibrant cultural and educational landscape, and I am excited to work with our partners to co-create programs in English, education, arts, and youth engagement.  I look forward to co-creating inclusive, future-focused programs with our partners, empowering young people and strengthening global connections through trust and collaboration.”

To mark her arrival, the British Council hosted a welcome event on October 14 at its Dhaka premises, attended by representatives from the government, sector experts, development partners, academia, social activists, researchers, and enthusiasts. 

The event also served as a moment to bid a warm farewell to David Knox, outgoing director programs, who has made a significant contribution to the organization’s cultural relations and development work in Bangladesh over the past three years.

Read More

ONE Bank concludes 8th induction training program

UCB Investment Ltd celebrates 5th anniversary

Australian minister launches development plan in Bangladesh

Md Mahbub Alam new AMD of Southeast Bank

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

Latest News

Shakib Al Hasan signs for three new foreign leagues

Crimes against humanities: Death penalty sought for Hasina, Kamal and others

HSC results: Dinajpur board sees 57.49% pass rate, 6,260 secure GPA 5

ONE Bank concludes 8th induction training program

RMG factory catches fire at CEPZ

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x