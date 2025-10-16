Maarya Rehman joins British Council in Bangladesh as deputy director

The British Council announced the appointment of Maarya Rehman as the Deputy Director in Bangladesh for the British Council in Bangladesh, marking a new chapter in its mission to support peace and prosperity by building educational and cultural ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

Maarya Rehman brings extensive leadership experience in culture, education, and youth engagement across South Asia.

Since joining the British Council in 2015, she has led key initiatives including the reopening of major library facilities in Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan, drawing on her sector expertise in public libraries from the UK.

She served as director libraries and outreach, area director Punjab, and deputy director Pakistan, leading strategic programs in one of the region’s most populous and influential provinces.

In October 2020, Maarya was appointed country director of the British Council in Sri Lanka.

She returned to Pakistan in 2023 as deputy director, and this October, she has taken up her current post as the deputy director of the British Council in Bangladesh.

A strong believer in the British Council’s mission, Maarya is committed to connecting young people to meaningful opportunities and fostering long-lasting trust—an approach she sees as essential to addressing the global challenges of our time.

In her new role, Maarya will oversee the design and delivery of the British Council’s Bangladesh programs across education, english, arts, and youth, building innovative partnerships and expanding opportunities for young people to connect with the UK and the wider world.

On her new appointment, Maarya said: “Bangladesh has a vibrant cultural and educational landscape, and I am excited to work with our partners to co-create programs in English, education, arts, and youth engagement. I look forward to co-creating inclusive, future-focused programs with our partners, empowering young people and strengthening global connections through trust and collaboration.”

To mark her arrival, the British Council hosted a welcome event on October 14 at its Dhaka premises, attended by representatives from the government, sector experts, development partners, academia, social activists, researchers, and enthusiasts.

The event also served as a moment to bid a warm farewell to David Knox, outgoing director programs, who has made a significant contribution to the organization’s cultural relations and development work in Bangladesh over the past three years.