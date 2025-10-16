UCB Investment Ltd celebrates 5th anniversary

UCB Investment Limited (UCBIL), a fully owned subsidiary of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), celebrates its 5th anniversary—marking half a decade of leadership, achievement, and consistent performance in Bangladesh’s financial sector.

Over the past five years, UCBIL has consistently been recognized among the best in the peers, winning the Best Investment Bank in Bangladesh award from Euromoney and FinanceAsia in 2025, 2024 and 2023.

These consecutive achievements firmly cement UCBIL’s standing as the country’s leading investment bank.

Beyond this, it has earned recognition in FinanceAsia’s Best DCM & ECM House (2025), The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Award for Sukuk Advisory (2025), and Best Securities House in Bangladesh by Euromoney (2024).

Alongside multiple honors from The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards. Earlier milestones include Best Bank Capital (Sukuk, Asia Pacific, 2022) and Best Corporate Bank in Bangladesh (2022) by Asiamoney, as well as BSEC’s First Prize in the Merchant Bank Category (2021) in its very first year of operation—together charting a remarkable journey of growth, innovation, and leadership.

A celebration event took place on this occasion at UCB PLC's headquarters on October 15.

Event was graced by Sharif Zahir, chairman; Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director & CEO; Adnan Masud, additional managing director of United Commercial Bank PLC; and Tanzim Alamgir, managing director & CEO of UCB Investment Limited.

Other senior officials from UCB, UCB Investment, UCB Stock Brokerage, and UCB Asset Management were present in this occasion.

Over the past five years, UCBIL has been committed to offering 360-degree investment banking services, including bond issuances, IPOs, rights issues, syndicated loans, corporate advisory, and mergers & acquisitions.

Guided by its core belief in the TriCore principles—Standard, Service, and Strategy—UCBIL’s experienced team of professionals continues to deliver innovative and effective solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.