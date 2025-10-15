Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

In Gulshan, Road 36 is one of those streets that is graced with a serene lifestyle and features an exclusive community.

Concord Real Estate Ltd has begun construction on Concord Villa Bellanova, a luxury residential address set to rise in this location, promising homes filled with grace and meaning.

This latest groundbreaking of this project marks the beginning of an exclusive residential landmark in Gulshan.

This new milestone adds to a remarkable year for Concord, as the company has already started several major developments of refined addresses in prime locations in Dhaka.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior Concord officials, landowners, and key stakeholders.

Located at Road-36, this residence is only a short walk from the Gulshan Central Mosque.

Villa Bellanova stands in one of the city’s most peaceful and prestigious areas. Embassies, international schools, and cultural centers surround the neighborhood.

It combines calmness with convenience, giving residents both privacy and quick access to the heart of the city.

The project offers only twelve apartments, each occupying an entire floor.

Every home is around 2,920 square feet, designed to bring in natural light, provide privacy, and offer a touch of quiet luxury.

The north-facing building opens onto a 55-foot-wide road, giving it a calm and elegant presence.

The landscaped ground floor features mood lighting, a welcoming drop-off and reception, and interior-designed lobbies that create a graceful sense of arrival.

The driveway and basement parking ensure smooth access and everyday convenience.

The amenities complete the lifestyle with luxury and ease. The rooftop swimming pool, framed by gardens and soft lighting, offers a quiet retreat above the city.

A modern gym, private lounge, and open BBQ patio add space for wellness and gatherings.

With 24-hour security, a modern firefighting system, and optional home automation, Villa Bellanova brings comfort, safety, and peace together in one refined address.

Concord continues to move forward with new ideas and new projects.

Each groundbreaking demonstrates both progress and gratitude for the trust that so many people have placed in the brand, which recently marked its 50th anniversary.

With this latest address, that trust grows stronger in one of Gulshan’s most admired locations.