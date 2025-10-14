Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
MetLife Bangladesh customers to get discount on Singer products

Eligible MetLife customers can avail the discount using a special coupon code, exclusively designed for MetLife

The agreement between Singer and Metlife was signed by (from left) Nowfel Anower on behalf of Metlife, and by Shabbir Hossain on behalf of Singer Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 06:44 PM

Singer Bangladesh Ltd and MetLife Bangladesh have entered a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

As part of this collaboration, Singer Bangladesh will offer special discount on selected products for eligible MetLife Bangladesh customers.

Eligible MetLife customers can avail the discount using a special coupon code, exclusively designed for MetLife.

The MoU is part of MetLife’s continuous efforts to provide lifestyle centric benefits to its policy-owners.

Nowfel Anower, chief marketing officer at MetLife Bangladesh, said: “This collaboration with Singer Bangladesh Ltd reflects our focus on providing added value to our customers.”

Shabbir Hossain, director – marketing at Singer Bangladesh Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “This collaboration highlights our mutual dedication to creating greater ease and value in the everyday lives of our customers. At Singer|beko, we are committed to going beyond products by delivering solutions that truly make a difference. Partnering with Metlife Bangladesh allows us to extend customer-focused benefits to an even broader community. We sincerely value Metlife Bangladesh’s trust in Singer|beko for its initiative in fostering this partnership and look forward to a lasting relationship that continuously enriches our customers’ lives through meaningful services and accessible innovations”.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Singer Bangladesh’s head office, located in Gulshan Center Point, Gulshan 2, Dhaka.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

From Singer Bangladesh Ltd, Shabbir Hossain, director – marketing; Mohammad Zubayed Ul Islam, director - retail sales; Maruf Sobhan, director - supply chain; and Farhan Azhar, head of product – MDA & home entertainment.

From MetLife Bangladesh: Nowfel Anower, chief marketing officer, Kamanashis Barua, assistant director and head of strategic face-to-face channel, and Shiuly Akhter- manager, marketing and product.

