Australian minister to visit Bangladesh, India for strengthening ties

Minister for Small Business, International Development and Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly will be travelling to Bangladesh and India this week to strengthen Australia’s engagement with the Indian Ocean region.

In Bangladesh, Aly will launch the Australia–Bangladesh Development Partnership Plan 2025–2030, which will guide future cooperation between the two nations, according to a media statement.

Australia has welcomed Bangladesh’s transition to a democratic and inclusive future and remains committed to supporting these efforts.

During her visit, Aly will also tour Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, where Bangladesh hosts more than 1.1 million displaced Rohingyas.

“This is the largest and most complex humanitarian crisis in our region,” she said.

Australia has committed a further $370 million over the next three years in humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, the displaced Rohingya in Bangladesh, and the host communities, taking the total contribution since 2017 to over $1.26 billion.

Dr Aly will then travel to India to meet political and multi-faith leaders and build on Australia’s growing people-to-people connections.

“With nearly one million Australians of Indian ancestry now calling Australia home, community connections are a critical part of this important relationship,” Dr Aly said.