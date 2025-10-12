Sunday, October 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Hop Lun launches #SHECAN across multiple factories in Bangladesh

The initiative merges health, development, and family support programs under a clear, inclusive banner designed to benefit 30,000 employees in Bangladesh

Update : 12 Oct 2025, 06:13 PM

Leading global apparel company Hop Lun has officially launched its all new #SHECAN initiative across the multiple factories in Bangladesh.

Approximately 80% of Hop Lun’s workforce in Bangladesh are women, and #SHECAN would be a pillar of support for both women and men as it addresses universal health, safety, and growth needs of workers.

At the core of the initiative, there are a number of services, such as: free medical camps, factory trainings.

A variety of programs have already started, which include childcare centers with improved learning corners and caregiver resources, continued clinic improvements, medical supplies, and essential supplies for women alongside universal health literacy.

As part of #SHECAN initiative, Hop Lun is also introducing a ‘Worker Scholarship Pathway’ aimed at creating educational opportunities for the employees.

Moreover, expanded life skill training with external partners will be accessible to all.

Speaking on the initiative, Nishantha Mohottige, Bangladesh country head opined: “With this initiative, we aim to give our employees a workplace where they would feel at home and safe. As always, we are committed to building a workplace where every employee, regardless of role or gender, can work with health, prosperity, and confidence.”

