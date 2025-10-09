Thursday, October 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Banglalink Orange Club members to enjoy special discounts at Brac Healthcare

Members will enjoy 30% off on women’s health checkup packages, a 25% off on kidney function tests, a 10% off on radiology and imaging tests, and a 5% off on prescribed medicines from pharmacies

Update : 09 Oct 2025, 02:19 PM

Banglalink, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brac Healthcare to offer exclusive health benefits to its Orange Club members.

Under this partnership, Orange Club members will enjoy discounts on different healthcare services from Brac Healthcare, including a 30% off on women’s health checkup packages, a 25% off on kidney function tests, a 10% off on radiology and imaging tests, and a 5% off on prescribed medicines from pharmacies.

The signing ceremony took place at Banglalink headquarters, Tiger’s Den. Representatives from both organizations graced the event with their presence.

From Banglalink, Zain Zaman, loyalty program senior manager, and Shahadat H Mazumder, loyalty partnership manager, attended the event.

Md Rokonuzzaman, senior manager and head of business development and partnership, and AKM Moinuddin, deputy manager of market outreach and communications, also attended the event representing Brac Healthcare.

Speaking on the partnership, Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, said: “Through this collaboration with Brac Healthcare, we aim to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for our Orange Club members, ensuring they can access essential medical services with greater ease.”

Md Rokonuzzaman, senior manager and head of business development and partnership, Brac Healthcare, shared: “We are pleased to work with Banglalink to make our healthcare services more affordable and accessible for their members. Together, we hope to encourage more people to take care of their health and make regular checkups as part of their lives.”

Read More

Govt prioritizes refunds for compliant taxpayers

Gold prices tripling in 3 years: Only global market to blame?

Bangladesh calls for national social dialogue on labour reforms

Pubali Bank launches ‘Banking Products Campaign’ at National University

Premier Bank launches revamped website

Euromoney names HSBC ‘best cash management bank’ in Bangladesh

Latest News

Ganatantra Mancha announces 140 candidates for election

Sayedur Rahman: 50 million children to get typhoid vaccine from Sunday

500 bhori gold looted from Mouchak jewelry shop

Jamaat rally on Friday, memorandum submission on Sunday

Ex-MP of Naogaon-6 Omar Faruk, 4 Awami League men held in Dhaka

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x