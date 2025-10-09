Banglalink Orange Club members to enjoy special discounts at Brac Healthcare

Banglalink, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brac Healthcare to offer exclusive health benefits to its Orange Club members.

Under this partnership, Orange Club members will enjoy discounts on different healthcare services from Brac Healthcare, including a 30% off on women’s health checkup packages, a 25% off on kidney function tests, a 10% off on radiology and imaging tests, and a 5% off on prescribed medicines from pharmacies.

The signing ceremony took place at Banglalink headquarters, Tiger’s Den. Representatives from both organizations graced the event with their presence.

From Banglalink, Zain Zaman, loyalty program senior manager, and Shahadat H Mazumder, loyalty partnership manager, attended the event.

Md Rokonuzzaman, senior manager and head of business development and partnership, and AKM Moinuddin, deputy manager of market outreach and communications, also attended the event representing Brac Healthcare.

Speaking on the partnership, Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, said: “Through this collaboration with Brac Healthcare, we aim to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for our Orange Club members, ensuring they can access essential medical services with greater ease.”

Md Rokonuzzaman, senior manager and head of business development and partnership, Brac Healthcare, shared: “We are pleased to work with Banglalink to make our healthcare services more affordable and accessible for their members. Together, we hope to encourage more people to take care of their health and make regular checkups as part of their lives.”