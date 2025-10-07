WB: Poverty rises, labour force shrinks as female participation falls

Bangladesh’s poverty rate increased in FY25 while overall labour force participation declined, largely due to a sharp fall in female employment, according to the World Bank’s (WB) latest Bangladesh Development Update released on Tuesday.

The report estimates that the national poverty rate rose to 21.2% in FY25 from 20.5% in FY24, while labour force participation fell to 58.9% from 60.9%, driven primarily by a decline in female participation.

Of the three million additional working-age individuals outside the labor force, 2.4 million were women.

Despite these setbacks, the World Bank projects Bangladesh’s GDP growth to rebound to 4.8% in FY26 from 4.0% in FY25, reaching 6.3% in FY27 as stability and reforms take effect.

