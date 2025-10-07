Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

WB: Poverty rises, labour force shrinks as female participation falls

  • Of the 3m additional working-age people outside the labour force, 2.4m are women
  • WB also projects GDP growth to rise to 4.8% in FY26 from 4% in FY25, will reach 6.3% in FY27
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 02:59 PM

Bangladesh’s poverty rate increased in FY25 while overall labour force participation declined, largely due to a sharp fall in female employment, according to the World Bank’s (WB) latest Bangladesh Development Update released on Tuesday.

The report estimates that the national poverty rate rose to 21.2% in FY25 from 20.5% in FY24, while labour force participation fell to 58.9% from 60.9%, driven primarily by a decline in female participation.

Of the three million additional working-age individuals outside the labor force, 2.4 million were women.

Despite these setbacks, the World Bank projects Bangladesh’s GDP growth to rebound to 4.8% in FY26 from 4.0% in FY25, reaching 6.3% in FY27 as stability and reforms take effect.

More to follow…

Read More

Inflation increases to 8.36% in September

Bangladesh lags behind neighbours on inflation control

BB tells banks to pair with 12 int’l firms

Prime Bank, Saimon Holidays to offer discount on Sri Lankan tour packages

Gree launches 'Gree Fortune Offer' for retailers, customers

Exports see 4.61% dip in September

Latest News

Picking our top spots for appetizers

Bangladesh’s Friendship NGO shortlisted for 2025 Earthshot Prize

Govt approves 48 more agencies for 2026 Hajj operations

UN resident coordinator pays farewell call on Yunus

Tarique: Sheltering an ‘autocrat’ is India’s choice

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x