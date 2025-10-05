Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Exports see 4.61% dip in September

However, the overall export earnings grew by 5.64% to $12.31 billion during the first three months of the current FY26

Update : 05 Oct 2025, 07:21 PM

The country's merchandise exports recorded a 4.61% decline in September 2025 year-on-year to fetch $3.62 billion, mainly because of negative growth of the largest foreign currency earner--readymade garment (RMG).

Bangladesh fetched $3.80 billion in September 2024, according to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data released on Sunday.

The country started the current fiscal year with a robust double-digit growth of about 25% in July 2025, which later in August 2025 stumbled as exports fell by 2.93%.

Out of the total $3.61 billion, RMG fetched $2.83 billion, marking a negative 5.66% growth compared to that of September 2024 earnings, EPB data revealed.

Within the RMG segment, knitwear exports fell by 5.75% to $1.63 billion, while woven garments decreased by 5.54% to $1.20 billion.

However, the overall export earnings grew by 5.64% to $12.31 billion during the first three months of the current FY26.

Read More

Expats send $2.68bn remittance in September

Steep 41% tariff hike jolts industries, hits RMG hardest

HSBC, Solidaridad to advance climate-resilient soybean farming

Deposits surge, stocks soar for Shariah banks

Multiple crises crippling the private sector

$232B gap: Bangladesh struggles to fight climate crisis amid debt, delays

Latest News

Court orders seizure of 6 flats linked to ex-land minister Saifuzzaman

CR Abrar: Govt aims to prepare students not just for exams but for life

Political parties reach consensus on referendum over July Charter

Lightning strikes kill 6 in Comilla, Bogra, Jhenaidah

Around 14,000 expatriates receive NIDs as voter registration progresses

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x