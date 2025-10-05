Exports see 4.61% dip in September

The country's merchandise exports recorded a 4.61% decline in September 2025 year-on-year to fetch $3.62 billion, mainly because of negative growth of the largest foreign currency earner--readymade garment (RMG).

Bangladesh fetched $3.80 billion in September 2024, according to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data released on Sunday.

The country started the current fiscal year with a robust double-digit growth of about 25% in July 2025, which later in August 2025 stumbled as exports fell by 2.93%.

Out of the total $3.61 billion, RMG fetched $2.83 billion, marking a negative 5.66% growth compared to that of September 2024 earnings, EPB data revealed.

Within the RMG segment, knitwear exports fell by 5.75% to $1.63 billion, while woven garments decreased by 5.54% to $1.20 billion.

However, the overall export earnings grew by 5.64% to $12.31 billion during the first three months of the current FY26.