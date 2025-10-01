Sheltech kicks off month-long fair with exciting benefits

Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. has launched a month-long ‘Sheltech Abashon Mela 2025’, with special offers up to Tk25 lakh on apartments, commercial spaces and food courts.

As part of the fair, clients will also enjoy a complimentary fitted kitchen cabinet and interior design solution for on-spot bookings.

The fair will run from October 1-31, open daily from 10am to 6pm, including Fridays.

During this fair, Sheltech will be showcasing more than 400 apartments and commercial spaces in the most sought-after locations including Gulshan, Banani, Dhanmondi, Baridhara DOHS, Bashundhara, New Eskaton, Uttara and Jolshiri Abashon in Dhaka, Khulshi and Panchlaish R/A in Chattogram.

The event was inaugurated on Wednesday by Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, executive director of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd.

The event was graced by Naushad Choudhury, strategic planning, PR & marketing adviser of Sheltech Group.

The event was also attended by chief operating officer Shajahan; chief business officer Engineer Hosneara Parvin; and head of sales AKM Rafiul Islam and other senior officials from Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd.

Over 37 years, Sheltech has served more than 23000 happy homeowners. Recognized as the ‘Most Sustainable Real Estate Company of the Year,’ Sheltech is known for responsible construction and community-focused design.

All projects follow BNBC guidelines, and the company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management standards.

Carrying forward its goodwill and reputation, Sheltech invites patrons to visit the fair at three venues: Dhaka’s Sheltech Tower, 60 Sheikh Russel Square, West Panthapath; Jolshiri’s Plot 17, Road 501, Sector 17, Jolshiri Abashon; and Chattogram’s Rubiya Heights, 2nd Floor, House 7/A/1, Road 3, Zakir Hossain Road, South Khulshi.

For registration: www.sheltech-bd.com/registration

Find more details, call 16550 or visit www.sheltech-bd.com